8 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 35 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Latest coronavirus numbers from Abilene and Taylor County show 8 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries. The total number of active cases is 537.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Sunday reported 4 new PCR-tested cases and 4 new antigen-tested cases. The cumulative total for the year in Taylor County is now 1,749 cases.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County are now at 24. Of those 24, 14 are residents of the county and 10 are not.

Thirty-five additional people were marked as recovered in the newly released data. The total of recovered patients is now 1,189.