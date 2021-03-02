8 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight new COVID-19 cases and an additional death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 8 new cases, 2 are from PCR tests and 6 are from antigen tests.

The new death is a male in his 50s. It is unknown if he had any pre-existing health conditions.

Sixty-one patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,174 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 635 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: