8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases.
This brings the total active cases to 22, with three hospitalized, and 85 total reported cases in the county.
The health department says five of the eight new positives had contact with someone who was known to be infected with the virus.
The new positives include the following:
- 3 females in their 20s
- A teenage female
- A man in his 20s
- A man in his 40s
- A female in her 40s
- A man in his 50s
There are still no cases in any nursing homes in the county, according to the health department.
