8 people stuck upside down for 45 minutes on Texas amusement park ride

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eight people on a Wonderland Park ride were stuck upside down for 45 minutes Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported on the Texas Intimidator, according to members of the Amarillo Fire Department on scene.

Once firefighters arrived, they said it took them 15 minutes to get the passengers down.

According to the Wonderland Park website, the Texas Intimidator has 12 seats that rotate and pivot at the same time.

The highest point the Texas Intimidator reaches is 39 feet.