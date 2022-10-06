Metro police will give another update on stabbing attack at 3 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.

Two people were killed and four others are currently at University Medical Center.

One patient is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and one is in fair condition, according to Scott Krebs, the public relations director for UMC.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not release information on the other two victims during a 1:45 p.m. briefing.

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

Victims of the stabbing were taken to area hospitals (KLAS)

Jason Adams said he witnessed the attack and one of the victims was a showgirl.

“This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her,” he said.

The incident was reported around 11:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

The northbound and southbound ramps to eastbound Spring Mountain Road are closed as well as lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures are also impacting Spring Mountain and other streets in the area.

Governor Steve Sisolak posted the following statement on Twitter:

Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy. At the State level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit. Gov. Steve Sisolak

Metro police will do another update on the stabbing attack around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.