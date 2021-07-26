80-year-old Potosi woman still getting pure joy from water skiing

POTOSI, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Flo English gets a feeling of pure joy when donning a pair of water skis, and even at 80 years old, it’s a feeling that’s never dulled.

“Free. It’s just freeing. Like I said, I love the water,” said English.

Flo and her husband Doyce learned to water ski together decades ago.

In the years since, she’s graduated to wakeboarding and body surfing.

While Flo’s husband hung up his water skis several years ago, he says he’s happy to cheer on his wife from the shore.

“At some point it wasn’t fun anymore to me,” Doyce laughs. “I’d rather watch her ski.”

In videos captured and shared to BigCountryHomepage.com from the English’s daughter Sherry – Flo can be seen splashing on top of the water happily, her family yipping in support from onboard the boat towing their mother.

“We’ve always been a close family,” said Flo.

The couple is unsure of when Flo will have to stop her skiing, but until that day comes, they’ll keep chugging along.

“I’m going to do it as long as I’m able,” said Flo.