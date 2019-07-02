5 dogs killed in Abilene mobile home fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five dogs were killed when a mobile home caught fire in north Abilene overnight.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene of the home on the 100 block of Meadowlark Drive around 3:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the structure.

A press release states the fire was quickly brought under control and all residents were able to reach safety, but 5 of their dogs were killed.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a failure in the electrical system,” the press release reveals.

A total of $40,000 worth of damage was sustained.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.