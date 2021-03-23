81-year-old missing Clyde man found dead

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – James West, the 81-year-old man who had been reported missing since March 10, was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Lori Garret, Mr. West’s daughter, the police department stated that Mr. West had walked about 2.5 miles, laid down by a creek bed, and died.

“People, this is exactly how he wanted to go… Out where he explored as a kid, remembering all the adventures he had,” said Lori Garret. “This knowledge lets me smiles through the tears. Thank you to everyone who has helped in every way possible.”

The post was made in a Facebook group named “James West Search Group,” the participants in the group had actively continued to look for Mr. West with the help of authorities.