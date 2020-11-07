83rd COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 150 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 related death and 150 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 150 new cases, 44 are from PCR tests and 106 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a female in her 80s with preexisting health conditions.

Forty-one patients recovered, but 44 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 5,466 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,797 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

