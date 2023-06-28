ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When walking through the doors of Farm and Ranch Western Wear in Abilene, customers are greeted by a familiar face.

Welton Robinson has owned and operated the store since he opened its doors on June 28, 1964. He is thankful for the loyal customers that have kept him in business over the years.

“It tells me that we’ve had some good friends and customers for 59 years. Because in Abilene, you’ve got to have repeat business to stay in business,” said Robinson.

The original store was located on Walnut Street but had to relocate when Abilene City Hall was built in that spot in 1966.

Store employee, Cynthia Ramirez, has worked for Robinson for the past two years. She remembers shopping at the original store when she was 5 years old and still has a belt that Robinson made for her.

A customer from the Weatherford area makes a stop at the store anytime he passes through Abilene and told KTAB/KRBC it’s because he loves the selection of items and getting one-on-one time with Robinson.

Robinson does the majority of purchasing and oversees the items added to the shelves. The store is only closed on Sundays and he is there working six days a week.