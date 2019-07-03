89th Annual Texas Cowboy Reunion underway in Stamford

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB) – Cowboys and cowgirls will take over the city of Stamford this week for the 89th Texas Cowboy Reunion.

20,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s reunion, an event that Stamford Mayor James Decker says is about much more than roping and riding.

“It’s not just coming to watch a rodeo then going home, it’s coming to watch a rodeo and seeing your friends and seeing your family and people you may only see one time a year,” said Decker.

Along with it’s reputation for being the biggest cowboy reunion around, the TCR has also earned a winning reputation among rodeo contestants.

“The Texas Cowboy Reunion was voted not once but twice in a row by the contestants of the United Professional Rodeo Association as the rodeo of the year,” said TCR announcer West Huggins.

One of those professionals that keeps coming back to the TCR is Jackie Crawford, an 18-time Women’s Professional Roping Association World Champion.

“It’s been a great rodeo forever with so much tradition and history, and so when breakaway ropers finally got to come up here it was a big deal and we love getting to rope at this set up,” said Crawford.

The TCR runs July 3-6 in Stamford. A full schedule of events can be found at this link.



