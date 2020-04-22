9 Abilene/Taylor Co. Health District staff members test positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District at 850 North 6th Street, and MERCY Health Care Center at 1902 Shelton Street are now closed to the public until further notice after a total of 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Abilene, nine staff members, two emergency management employees, and three Abilene Fire Department members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it a total of 14 employees.

“These staff members are self-isolating at home where they continue to work remotely as symptoms are mild at this time. Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna has also self-isolated due to exposure to a COVID-19 positive staff member, and is working from home. He remains symptom-free at this time,” said the City in a press release.

The cases are believed to have occurred through community spread.

This brings up the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County to 178.

The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

Practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible

Wearing a mask when away from home

Washing or sanitizing hands often, and avoid touching your face

Covering sneezes and coughs

Staying home if you are sick

Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces

Residents can contact MERCY at 325.676.6634, or the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District at 325.692.5600.