ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― 10 dogs were released from the Abilene Animal Shelter overnight during a burglary, killing one.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that at least one unknown person hopped a fence sometime overnight, Thursday into Friday, and gained access to the shelter. They then released 10 of the shelter’s 150 dogs.

One dog was killed in what’s presumed to have been a fight among the dogs. Nine dogs remain missing.

APD, as well as some City of Abilene employees, were onsite to help clean up the damages Friday morning.