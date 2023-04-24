ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) conducted an undercover operation last week to catch nine suspects who were charged for various offenses including Soliciting Prostitution, Online Solicitation of a Minor, and more.

William Smith of Abilene was arrested in the 600 block of North Pioneer Drive around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, April 22. Police said he went to that location to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female sex worker. He, in fact, met up with some APD officers and was arrested without incident. Smith is charged with 2nd degree Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Payor Under 18 Years of Age.

Juan Fuentes-Peralta of Abilene is facing deportation after he was arrested at the Wylie Swim Club around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said he thought he was meeting a 16-year-old boy who he had been talking with online. When licensed peace officers activated their lights, Fuentes-Peralta reportedly ran from the uniformed officers. He ran about 40 yards before being arrested. Fuentes-Peralta is charged with 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Evading Arrest, and Immigration.

Daemon Higgins of Abilene was arrested at Premier High School around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when he arrived there to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old he had been speaking with online. Higgins is charged with 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Pengcheng Yu of Abilene was arrested in the 300 block of Ruidosa Drive around 11:45 Friday night, April 21. He went to the location to meet with someone he believed to have been a 16-year-old sex worker. Police said he showed up with cash and condoms. Yu is charged with 2nd degree Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Payor Person Under 18 Years of Age.

Christopher Neff of Abilene was arrested in the 1100 block of Corsicana Avenue around 10:15 Friday night. he went to the location to meet with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Police said Neff was knowingly carrying a loaded firearm. He is charged with 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Ryan Murphy of Abilene was arrested in the 600 block of Pioneer Drive around 8:30 Friday night. He reportedly had agreed to pay and meet up with a sex worker for their services. Murphy is charged with Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Other Payor.

Gilbert Niyo of Odessa was arrested at an Office Depot in South Abilene around 7:15 Friday night. He appeared at the store to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Niyo is charged with 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Jeffrey Engel of Abilene was arrested about two hours earlier at the same location. He was meeting someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Police said Engel was also knowingly carrying a loaded firearm. He is charged with 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Kaleb McCoy of Sweetwater was arrested in Abilene, and is charged with 2nd degree Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Other Payor Person Under 18 Years of Age.

KTAB/KRBC could not locate additional details on McCoy’s arrest.