9 men, including 3 soldiers, charged in child sex ring case

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Central Texas authorities say they’ve cracked a child prostitution ring involving nine men, including three soldiers.

Killeen police say two Fort Hood soldiers and one from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio are among the nine suspects netted in their investigation.

Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez says the nine made agreements involving money, drugs and alcohol online for sex with girls aged 15 and 16.

The “girls” turned out to be undercover officers.

Seven suspects, including the Fort Hood soldiers, were arrested on felony child prostitution charges.

The other two, including the Fort Sam Houston soldier, were charged with misdemeanor prostitution.