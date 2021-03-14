9 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine COVID-19 cases and 22 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 9 new cases, 8 are from PCR tests and 1 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-two patients recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,308 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 359 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: