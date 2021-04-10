9 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 9 new cases, 1 came from PCR tests, and 8 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 17 people hospitalized.

The latest deaths reported include a female in her 80s, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 60s.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,459 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 143 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: