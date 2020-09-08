9 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 19 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 9 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases is now 385.

Statistics released Tuesday show that out of the 3 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests, and 9 are from antigen tests.

19 patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

According to the City of Abilene, the large number of test results shown in today’s daily totals is the result of a recent testing effort at Abilene Christian University.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,539 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: