9-year-old Breckenridge boy being hailed as hero after saving family home from fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Breckenridge boy is being hailed as a hero after saving his family and their home from a fire early Thursday morning.

Rhyder Patterson was in his room around 1:30 a.m. when he looked out his window and saw smoke.

The 9-year-old boy says he first thought it was his family outside roasting S’mores, but quickly realized when he saw flames, the house had caught on fire.

Patterson walked into his mother and stepdad’s room to alert them.

“He comes busting through the door, ‘Mom, the house is on fire,'” said Rhyder’s stepdad, Anthony Briseno. “As I’m coming through this bedroom door, I look out this window and I could see the glow of the flames.”

Briseno says a section of the front porch had caught fire and then it quickly spread into one of the children’s rooms.

“[The room] was filled with smoke and the flames were coming [up from the bottom of the home],” said Desaray Briseno.

Rhyder was able to get his siblings out of the house, but before he walked outside, he made sure to close his sister’s bedroom door when the fire had started.

“[I was thinking] let’s get it put out, let’s fix this, my babies are in here, let’s fix this,” said Desaray.

Rhyder helped both Desaray and Anthony fill buckets of water to contain the blaze until the fire department arrived.

Fire crews say if it wasn’t for the 9 year old, who closed the bedroom door, the whole house would have caught fire.

“Looking back, I sit and cry about it because I think, I don’t know where he got it from. [Rhyder] was so calm,” said Desaray.

Rhyder says it was just his instinct to close the door because he’s done it so many times before.