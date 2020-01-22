9-year-old girl injured in highway road rage shooting

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) — Police in Dallas are searching for a driver who opened fire during a road rage confrontation.

The man shot into a woman’s car, seriously injuring her 9-year-old daughter.

There were terrifying moments on the highway when a man fired a gun at Diamond Dixon’s car with her 9-year-old daughter Rubye in the back seat.

“He looked at me, we made eye contact before, and the next thing I know, I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” Dixon says.

Dixon says the man was driving a newer model, white two-door car like an Infiniti.

He was speeding and almost hit her car when he got into her lane.

Dixon honked at him and says he then slammed on his brakes.

“My thought was to get away from him,” she says. “It was a white male, salt and pepper hair. He had a shorter haircut with a goatee.”

When she got into the other lane and started to pull past him, that’s when she says he started shooting.

“It’s one of those things you always see and hear about on the news, someone being involved in a road rage accident or anything like that, but you never really think it will happen to you,” she says.

Her daughter was in the ICU after a bullet went through her side and damaged her kidney and intestines.

“I’ve been grabbing her hand, like, letting her know we’re here and everything,” Dixon says.

Dixon expects the fourth grader to pull through, but says her life will never be the same.

“If you see someone driving crazy or erratic, the best thing to do would just be to report them immediately,” she says.

Dixon says her daughter is now out of the ICU and is expected to remain in the hospital another week.