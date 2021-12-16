’90 Day Fiancé’ star Jason Hitch dies of complications of COVID-19, family says

Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of the TLC show, died Tuesday at a hospital in Florida, according to his sister. (TLC)

(NEXSTAR) – Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” died earlier this week due to complications of COVID-19, his sister said. He was 45.

Hitch’s sister Shannon confirmed his passing to TMZ, telling the outlet he died at a Florida hospital on Tuesday surrounded by family. He was not vaccinated, according to Sharon, who also told the outlet that other factors, in addition to COVID-19, may have contributed to his death. The outlet did not disclose what those other factors were, or whether Sharon had elaborated.

Hitch, formerly a lieutenant in the National Guard, appeared on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé” with bride-to-be Cássia Tavares, originally from Brazil. The two had met online, after which Tavares obtained a K-1 visa and came to live with Hitch in Florida.

A few years after they appeared on the show, Hitch was accused of battery against Tavares, though the case was dismissed; Hitch later claimed in an interview with RadarOnline that “nothing happened” during the alleged incident.

Hitch and Tavares divorced in 2018, according to TMZ.

TLC released a statement upon Hitch’s passing this week.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said.