90th COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 90th COVID-19 related death and 98 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 98 new cases, 29 are from PCR tests and 69 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a man in his 70s, it is unknown if he had any underlying health conditions.

Ninety-seven patients recovered, but 83 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,603 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,247 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

