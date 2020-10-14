91-year-old Abilene man casts ballot for 1st time ever on day 1 of early voting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Humberto De La Vega, 91, walked into a Taylor County polling place to complete a task he’s wanted to do for the nearly 60 years he’s lived in the Key City – vote in a presidential election.

“I wanted to be counted,” said De La Vega.

De La Vega immigrated to the United States in the late 50s-early 60s, he married his wife Georgia in 1963, gaining residency but never pursuing naturalization until 2019; however, once he was sworn in as an official American citizen in November, De La Vega knew it would only be a matter of time before he could perform his civic duty.

“I’ve had my opinions all these years but I couldn’t vote legally,” said De La Vega.

The 91 (and a half) year old met his son outside his work and walked the few blocks to the Taylor County Courthouse, finally getting to put his long held opinions to paper (well, voting computer).

“I know I felt good, felt a warm feeling. I don’t know if everybody feels that way. Maybe they do it so often they don’t think about it, but for me it was a good experience,” said De La Vega.

De La Vega even cast his ballot before his wife, Georgia, this election cycle – something she says she didn’t mind too much as this season was particularly special.

“It’s been a longtime coming, I’m proud of him,” said Georgia.

When asked how he picked his candidates, De La Vega says he went with his heart and who could make a better future for his family.

“My four kids were born here. I owe it them, to my grandkids, my great-grandkids,” he said.

The first-time voter also asked those running for public office to do what he did before going to the polls – reflect on your legacy and look inward for guidance.

“Ask themselves, am I going to make a difference or am I going to add to the problem?” said De La Vega.