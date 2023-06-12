ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A year in the making, a near centenarian lamp is back in its rightful place at the Paramount Theatre in Downtown Abilene.

Nearly a year ago, KTAB/KRBC reported that this lamp was discovered in a woman’s closet. Well, she found out that her great aunt had admitted to unplugging the lamp at the Paramount, hiding it in her bag, and walking away when she was 17 years old in 1930.

The Paramount said the lamp was probably located in a downstairs women’s lounge.

No matter, the Paramount didn’t seem to upset when it was returned two generations later.

Images below are courtesy of Paramount Abilene via Facebook:

In a Facebook post Monday, the theatre said the fragile 93-year-old lamp had been through a great ordeal. Pebbles Stubbs Lee was tasked with the duty of taking it apart and ‘painstakingly’ putting it back together. It now has a new electrical socket, cord, plug and fabric on the lampshade, as according to the Paramount.

The theatre said Lee loved restoring the small lamp from top to bottom.

The Paramount now has the lamp back where it should be. Hopefully it won’t get snatched for another 90-ish years!