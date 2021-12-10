94 year old Airman keeping active at the Abilene YMCA

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- To anyone else Dave Canon might seem like a typical 94 year old. But at the YMCA of Abilene he’s known by a different name.

“They call me by my nickname which is Super Dave…because I can do just about everything” Canon says.

David Canon in Military Uniform

Canon was brought to Abilene through the military. Serving at Dyess for much of his life. But when he had some downtime he says he’d fill it with exercise. Canon has been coming to the Abilene YMCA nearly every day since 1977.

“It’s relaxing and I enjoy it. I just feel better when i work out.” Says Canon.

According to him, the secret to keeping active in old age is small workouts here and there.

“I try to do a little bit of workout every day and I don’t overdo it. I just try to keep in good shape.” Said Canon.

Well through his 60s Canon would play racquetball. Since he can’t quite move that quickly anymore. He fills his hours with a variety of workouts.

“Even when I’m feeling bad and I might not want to jog, I’ll go to the pool and swim…That’s the secret I think is to switch it up and do different things every now and then.” Canon says.

Keeping in good shape and good humor according to YMCA lifeguard and McMurry Junior Haleigh Brown.

“He’s super funny. He gets in. He’ll do his little swim and then he’ll get out and we’ll make jokes…”It’s always fun when Dave is around” Brown says.

Young Canon posing for camera

When the YMCA had to close during the pandemic staff weren’t sure when they’d see Canon again says Membership Director Tara Owens. But they wouldn’t have to wait long.

“He is one of the best members we have. When we closed for COVID he was one of the first members back…He’s just an amazing person to have at this facility and is always good for a laugh.” Said Owens.

Canon says his connection to fitness began early. He attended military school as a teenager and says they ran quite a bit.

“Man they treated us like dirt you know we had to jog every place and that kind of built up my stamina. Even when I park my car out here I’ll jog over here to the door. Because I just love to work out.” Canon Says.

He plans to keep his positive outlook and workout regimen going well into his hundreds. According to him his mother lived to be 100 and he’s hoping to stick around for as long as he can.

“I think you should work out all your life. You feel better and everything just goes a lot better when your feeling good.” Canon says.