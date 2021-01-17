95 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 68 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District report 95 new COVID-19 cases and 68 recoveries.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 95 new cases, 49 are from PCR tests and 46 are from antigen tests.

Sixty-eight patients recovered, but as of Friday afternoon, 131 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 13,228 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,642 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: