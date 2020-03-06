97-year-old Texas man honored as oldest law enforcement officer

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KTVT/CNN Newsource) — Most people retire before they hit 74 years old, never mind 74 years on the job.

One police officer in Texas has been protecting and serving since the 1940s, and he’s still doing it at 97 years old.

“I wore twin shot pistols and this hat. It’s the same hat, they gave it to me in 1953,” says Deputy Bill Hardin, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

When Hardin was gifted this hat in the early 1950s, he’d already been a police officer for about 7 years in Fort Worth.

“First police academy lasted two weeks,” Hardin says.

After retiring from Fort Worth PD, he went on to have another full career with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

When he retired from there, he went down to Johnson County, where the sheriff’s office brought him on as a deputy.

A job he still holds today.

It’s here in this community at the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cleburne that a new exhibit is being unveiled honoring the man they call the oldest working law enforcement officer in the world.

“I feel pretty good for an old guy,” Hardin said.

Which is why he says he still keeps putting on the uniform, the badge, and gun.

“I’m going to keep doing this until the sheriff runs me out. If I can make it to 75, I may go ahead and retire,” Hardin says.

“We want him to know that he is important to us and he is important to the community,” Johnson County Sheriff Adam King says.

Sheriff King says Hardin’s legacy is one of respect and love of those he serves.

“Being a people person. Just taking the time to talk to people, visit with them and put our best foot forward,” King says.

“Like I say, I’m humbled, and I appreciate it, you know,” Hardin says.

Deputy Hardin is believed to be the oldest serving law man in history.