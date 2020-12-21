9,856 in Texas hospitals with COVID-19, more vaccines on way

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas continues to increase, as more doses of the vaccine are expected this week for front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that 9,856 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state.

This month Texas surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

State health officials said Friday that Texas will receive 620,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the next week. More than 224,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered in Texas