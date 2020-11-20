99th COVID-19-related death, 111 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 99th COVID-19-related death and 111 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 111 new cases, 23 are from PCR tests and 88 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are both men in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

Sixty-eight patients recovered, but 101 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,854 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,344 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

