9th Brown Co. resident dies from COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another person has died from COVID-19 in Brownwood.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a man in his 80s, who was a relative of an employee at the nursing home that has seen the majority of cases in the county, has become the ninth person to die after contracting the virus.

The health department says testing was conducted at a separate nursing home, where one employee tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 57.

There were 172 negative test results reported Monday, according to the health department.