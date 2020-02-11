A closer look at the new AYSA facility, set to open February 21

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the hard hats have been put away and the sounds of construction have dwindled down to driving stakes into the dirt and installing hardware.

“Our indoors is probably about 90 percent finished,” said AYSA Executive Director Brandon Osborne.

KTAB/KRBC crews got the chance to tour the facility with Osborne as he pointed out the courts, hoops, and nets all in place and ready for players to hit the hardwood.

“I’m hoping a mouth drop. I mean I’m expecting everybody to say ‘Wow’ just like a kid at Disneyland,” said Osborne.

The complex is set to open on February 21 and to understand Osborne’s excitement for that day, we’ll have to take you back to when this idea was first proposed 14 years ago.

“This dream kind of started with Chris Seal and Jon Smith,” said Osborne. “Those guys were the first. They were AYSA and their dream was to have a place that the kids could call home.

Nearly two decades later, Jon’s daughter Tucker is getting to see her father’s dream come to fruition.

“It’s so precious and bittersweet that he can’t be here,” said AYSA Director of Marketing Tucker Smith. “But I mean generations after us carry on our legacy and it’s just so cool that Brandon is the one who gets to now take AYSA into this new direction.”

Smith says she knows the legacy of her father won’t just be carried out by Osborne and the rest of the AYSA team but the kids who will get to play on the court that her father helped create.

The Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center is located by the Abilene Zoo and Taylor County Expo Center.

The grand opening is set for Friday, February 21 at 10 am.