A cool but mild Christmas Eve

We are still feeling the effects of a cold front on this day before Christmas as temperatures will stay on the cool side and we will have lots of gusty winds. For the rest of your Christmas Eve look for skies to be generally sunny with the afternoon high getting up to around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25. For tonight, it will be chilly as we look for mostly clear skies and the low dropping down to around 32 degrees. The winds will settle out of the west northwest at 5 miles per hour.