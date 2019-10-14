A couple of ‘Lucky nuggets’ get engaged at local fast food restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple got engaged at the North Abilene Chick-fil-a Monday morning, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant.

Jevon Mills and Veronica got engaged at the place they met. Jevon gave his now-fiancee the engagement ring in a chicken nugget box, with the words “I’d be a lucky chicken nugget if you say yes!!” on it.

“One of our leaders asked his best friend to be his wife!” said the restaurant’s post. “They got engaged at the first place they met which just happened to be Chick-fil-a North Abilene.”

