A downtown Brownwood antique building is getting another name after a year and half of renovations

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – “We’re a brewhouse so we make beer and wine, and we’re also a restaurant, and it’s also now an event center, so we’ll host a lot of events here as well,’ Co-owner of Teddy’s Brewhouse Jeff Tucker said.

He said renovating the antique building originally used as a hardware store, post office, and school upstairs has taken about a year and a half.

“1902 or 1904 Weakley Watson’s came in and bought it and it became the Weakley Watson’s hardware store which serviced a lot of Texas, as far as Abilene, Lampasas, all over,” he said.

Open for the last 6 months serving food and alcohol to go.

“Prior to February, we were brewing a couple times a month. three or four times a month,” Head Brewer Wes Kearney said.

He said the equipment was shipped from Germany and put together last year.

“And like you said everything that we sell here, we make here, so these are all original recipes from teddy’s brewhouse,” he said.

Jeff said he hopes they can get back to brewing 350 gallons at a time again, but with events happening back up this weekend, it’s only a matter of time.

“Right now, we’re building some picnic tables today to finish up for the concert this weekend, we’re touching up some old 1881 doors in here we renovated getting some plexin glass on it, just stocked all our kitchens so we can start cooking again and open back to the public,” he said.