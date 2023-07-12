ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For three years, college graduates with student loans have not had to worry about making payments on their balance, but with payment set to resume on October 1 and interest beginning again in September, one local university professional said it may be time to start planning for your financial future.

“We’ve had a lot of changes in policies, a lot of changes to the federal loan program… There was a realization that we can’t just have this stark line in the sand where we go back to how it originally was,” said McMurry President of Enrollment Grant Greenwood.

While President Biden’s plan to forgive a certain amount of student loans has been stopped from progressing, his ‘On-ramp’ program will provide somewhat of a cushion for those trying to get back to a payment schedule.

Through the On-ramp program, a 12-month period beginning on October 1, 2023, will be provided, in which payment will not be required, but this is not a loan pause like the previous one during the pandemic. During this 12-month period, interest will still accrue on your loan, and as you can imagine, that can add up quickly if not properly monitored.

“The general fear is that it might compound the problem for students and that we might see greater levels of default,” Greenwood said.

That entry into payment may be more difficult for the most recent graduates, many of which graduated while the student loan pause was in effect. This means for many, October may be the first time they are dealing with their student loan ever.

“So regardless of where you fall on the topic, I think it is reasonable to have a transition period back to repayment,” said Greenwood.

The On-ramp program is also meant to provide a buffer period as the Biden administration attempts to work the loan forgiveness plan through the Department of Education.