A Food Network recipe for popcorn and Mayo Salad is going viral

HOUSTON (CW39) How’s this for a new take on “salad?”
There’s a new recipe on the Food Network’s website that’s going viral right now . . . for a salad that uses POPCORN and MAYO. And sure some vegetables – why not?!
A starter recipe is called “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad.” You pop some popcorn, then sprinkle it with white cheddar flavoring. Then whip up a bowl of mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, and Dijon. Add snap peas, carrots, celery, and popcorn to the mix and VOILA!
Some may ask …
Either way, it’s going viral because lots of folks are either curious about it… Or they are actually dressing up their own POP-coction of their own and posting it.
The Food Network host who created this salad is Molly Yeh, and she says it’s a, quote, “riff on an iconic Midwestern dish . . . it’s so Midwestern, so quirky, and so delicious.”
Most people talking about the recipe on social media believe they’d disagree. Others are braving it with a little sparkle of their own!
Would you try it?