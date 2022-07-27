ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Across Abilene, Anson, and all over the big country, people are mourning and celebrating the life of Larry Hall. Many of them, in cars that bear his family name on the back.

“Lawrence hall Has meant a lot to Abilene for a lot of years, since about 1989,” said longtime friend and co-worker Gary Grubbs.

Lawrence Hall Chevrolet was founded in Anson by Larry’s father, Lawrence, in the 1950s. In 1989, Larry and his brother Mitch purchased the Larry Rigby Chevrolet Dealership in Abilene, expanding their father’s business into the Key City. This was just the first of many successful ventures for Hall.

“People who know Larry, knew him as a good business man – a successful business man – but a guy with a huge, huge heart,” Grubbs described.

For as many successes as Hall saw, they were never his alone. Grubbs told KTAB/KRBC Hall was always the kind to share his fortune.

“He always felt like, that it was important for him to support the community that supported his business,” Grubbs said.

Through sponsored events and fundraisers, Hall brought honor to his family name and prosperity to the City of Abilene – always the first to lend a hand to those in need.

“There were countless occasions where people fell onto some hard times, or some trouble, and Larry would be one of the first ones there to help them get back on their feet,” recalled Grubbs.

Hall Passed away on July 25, succumbing to his cancer after a long battle. Even still, his faith, kind actions and memory will continue to live on.

“Larry may not be in our eyesight any longer, but he will forever be in our hearts,” Grubbs added. “Every time we walk into the main building and see his name, see a Lawrence Hall car in town, go to charitable events… We’ll always see Larry with the eyes of our heart.”

Funeral services will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Abilene, located at 1333 North 3rd Street.