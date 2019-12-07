A Hawley Christmas Story

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB / KRBC) – School spirit is abound in Hawley this week as Bearcat parents, fans and players prepare for a varsity game that could earn the ‘Cats a gold ball this Christmas.

It would be hard to drive through the small community of Hawley without noticing the tall (15-feet) leggy (literally) blonde (well it’s really more yellow) standing in the lawn of the school’s administration building.

The figure is a massive replica of the famous leg lamp from the beloved holiday classic ‘A Christmas Story’

“We hadn’t had it out but 15-20 minutes before people were stopping to take a picture of it,” said Hawley Superintendent Dr. Cassidy Macbryer.

The leggy figure was built by students and staff with varsity football players delivering the completed figure on Sunday afternoon.

“We had all these kids working on it and the football team actually brought it down which is how they’re connected to us,” said Dr. Macbryer.

Fans, parents and Leg Lamp were present as Hawley football players passed through the town en route to their playoff game against the Post Antelopes.

Also present was football mom Mindy Cumpton who, like many others, have been painting the town maroon and white in honor of their ‘Cats.

“These boys have really proven themselves. It’s been an amazing season to watch them do all these things,” said Cumpton.

With Leg Lamp in tow, the Bearcats hope to strut their way to a state championship win.

The leg lamp was erected for participation in the ‘Hawley Jolly Christmas’ celebration. Visit the group’s Facebook page for details on holiday scavenger hunts happening throughout December.