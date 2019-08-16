Adopt an Airman program provides home away from home

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – A home is where the heart is and the Farmer home is full of love and family, even if they aren’t blood-related.

“They are definitely members of our family,” said Judy Farmer.

William and Austin are airmen stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, and when they came here they decided to become a part of the Farmer family.

“This is my mom and this is my dad,” said William.

The program is called “Home Away From Home.”

“It changes everyone that is involved in it,” said Judy.

Right now they have 26 families matched up with 63 airmen.

“We had one of our airmen leave this week and I sat in the living room and cried. One of my children is leaving and we just feel like they are our sons,” said Judy.

They spend time together and benefit from having someone there to support them, spending holidays and going to eat together.

“I’ve learned a lot. I really didn’t have a father figure in my life growing up and Mr. Allan here has taught me a lot about being a man and being a husband, so I am really thankful for that and just them taking me in and giving me a lot of love, a lot of love I got from home that I can transfer back here in Texas,” said William.

Even if the airmen deploy or get stationed somewhere else, they say they will stay connected.

“We intend to stay involved in their lives no matter where they are,” said Judy.

To find more information on this program go to their website