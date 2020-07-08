Abilene artist brings experiences to life for foster kids at New Horizons

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – A picture is worth a thousand words, but at New Horizons, a center aimed at helping children facing emotional trauma, only three matter the most – ‘keeping kids first’.

Tasked at translating that core belief with paint was Stephanie Prosser, founder of Palette of Purpose Inc.

“I’m doing a black and white kind of sketchy look for them, and that’s showing that they come in with trauma they come in with pain,” she said.

Gary Hazy said doing it right meant sitting down and talking with them, getting to know them.

“With Stephanie coming in with a group of her artists. . . and sitting down and getting perspective on the kids, getting perspective on their story and what exactly we do with our programs,” he said.

They then convert their stories of hurt and healing into every brush stroke.

“And throughout the course their stay and their experience at New Horizons, they’re slowly filled with color from the staff of New Horizons and the experiences that have there, and from being together, they have family,” she said.

Designed on 8 x 4 wooden panels that can be taken down and reassembled, it can invite comfort wherever it’s showcased.

“So that everybody who is a part of New Horizons and all the children can have a chance to enjoy it and see it and know that they were a part of something not only creative, but something bigger than themselves,” Prosser explains.

With still some color and detail to finish, Stephanie said the project should take about two weeks to complete.