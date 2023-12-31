ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – We’ve been counting down the days to 2024, and now we’ve come upon our true year in review. Here are our overall most popular articles of 2023, plus a year-end newscast with everything in between.

Top 5 overall articles on BigCountryHomepage.com

200 acres of Taylor County land burned for five days along Highway 83/84 in August. Thankfully, our Abilene Fire Department, plus much-needed help from neighboring fire departments, made sure it was contained and put out.

The aftermath of a tragedy seems to bring a community like not much else. At the end of February, we lost 28-year-old Jennifer Antaya from Sweetwater.

The Tye Police Department said Antaya was likely speeding when she crashed into a center embankment, causing her vehicle to rollover on I-20.

It was at Abilene’s biggest event: The West Texas Fair & Rodeo that we saw tragedy before our eyes when a bronc rider died after falling off his horse in September.

26-year-old Skee Burkes was remembered as ‘sweet and polite.’

Rodeo Announcer that night, Bob Tallman, told KTAB/KRBC about that night and described the audience’s reaction; “They were in a trance… They just held tight. It’d be very difficult if you were one of 5,000 people to stand up in a red shirt and walk.”

Burkes passed away in an event on Saturday, September 9. A week later, the rodeo opened with a ceremonial wreath laying in memory and in honor of him.

Our biggest weather story, and the second most read article of the year, was a cold front warning in September. In this article, BCH meteorologist Darrius Stringer alerted damaging winds, tennis ball-sized hail, and lightning.

It was almost a given that the story of a young child finding a firearm at school would be the most-read article of the year. This incident happened in January but wasn’t reported until mid-February.

A Rising Star third grader reportedly found a gun in the restroom at school and promptly turned it in. Later, it was discovered the gun belonged to the school’s superintendent.

The school board later met with parents about the incident, and the superintendent soon after resigned from his post.

More 2023 top stories

BigCountryHomepage.com wishes you the best and fulfilled 2024. Happy New Year!