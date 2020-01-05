A new year of Family Fun Saturday’s

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – The National Center for Children Illustrated Literature hit the ground running in 2020 with its the first family fun Saturday of the year, and Vicky Rowan says she couldn’t let her grandchildren pass up an activity like this.

“I’ve never done the threading with burlap, great idea,” she said.

And that’s exactly what Kayla Copher, events assistant says the organization is aiming for.

“Every Saturday we like to have something new that the kids can try that they normally wouldn’t be able to do with just crayons and paper at home,” she said.

The type of art project changes every week depending on the artist. This week’s exhibit features artist Yuyi Morales.

“She’s done some beautiful art. very colorful and vibrant and about her life,” she said.

This mom of two says their activity chest at home just can’t compete.

“We try to do lots of coloring and stuff at home as far as arts, crafts stuff goes they like to do a little something more unique that we don’t do at home,” she said.

Copher taking it a step farther says it’s so much more than just crafts.

“our goal is not to have crafts, but art, mediums,” she said.

With kids finally off their phone and tablets, it’s the perfect way to spend at Saturday.

“It’s educational, it’s fun and it’s something to do with your family,” she said.