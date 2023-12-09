ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene is more than a final resting place; it’s a sanctuary for those navigating the difficult days following the loss of a loved one. Recognizing the enduring pain, this ground provides solace through compassionate services and a space for remembrance. A recent survey highlights clients and funeral directors’ high regard for the cemetery’s commitment to honoring the departed.

“The services that they offer is amazing. And you couldn’t get that quality of service from any other place,” said Michell Larson, an Abilene resident visiting her late father at the cemetery.

Larsen lost her father, Army Veteran Kenneth Ray Norman, on December 7, 2020. She visits the cemetery every year on the anniversary of his passing to chat with him and fill him in on everything he’s missed.

“It means to me that he’s still part of my life. That he’s not totally missing out,” Larsen shared.

Stories like hers are the reason Cemetery Division Manager Brad Kerr said they work to ensure the grounds are kept pristine, and the honor inherent in each burial never fades.

“It truly is an honor for the staff to take care of our Veterans and their families in their time of need… Several of us on staff are Veterans, so we want to treat them the way that we want to be treated. The way that we want our families to be treated when that time comes,” Kerr said.

Each year, the Texas State Veterans Cemetery is given satisfaction ratings based on surveys sent to funeral directors and former clients. In 2021, the Abilene Cemetery was at 97.48% satisfaction. That number has risen through the past two years to a current rating of 99.03%.

Texas Director of State Veterans Cemeteries John Kelley addressed the city council Thursday afternoon. He brought a document signed by Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham that recognized the Abilene Cemetery staff for their excellent work.

“We don’t achieve a 99.03 sitting in Austin. It’s the people at the cemetery — the people who work with the Veterans and their families. And I can’t thank y’all enough,” Kelley told the council.

The Texas State Veterans Cemetary at Abilene will be holding its annual laying of the wreaths on Saturday, December 16. Information on how to volunteer can be found on the cemetery website.