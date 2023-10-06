ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Board of Building Standards has voted to demolish the Claystone apartments located on North Mockingbird and the Briarwood Apartments on North 3rd Street. Before voting, the board heard from Ricky Wright, the city’s property maintenance inspector, as well as a handful of concerned residents who live near the properties.

“Staff recommendation on this is the property is a public nuisance in that it is a hazard to the public health, safety, and welfare, and repair of the structure would be unreasonable,” Wright said to the board.

The board adopted the same statement for both properties. Wright inspected both properties and found that they were beyond repair and posed health, safety, and security risks to any potential residents in the future. It was also noted that the properties have also been inhabited by homeless individuals. In one of the buildings, evidence of a fire being started was found.

“I think we need to be honest about what it is. It’s a slum,” said neighborhood resident Sam Hatton.

“Over time, it just got worse and worse that gate’s open. People in and out,” neighborhood resident Sammy Garcia remarked.

“We have Abilene High School right down the street. I’m afraid that our children are in danger,” said neighborhood resident Billy Enriquez.

According to Hatton, during his time with various local non-profit organizations, he had the chance to make use of one of the properties in question for residential purposes. However, the offer was rejected, claiming that the living conditions were not suitable.

“When we were given the opportunity for one of these two buildings, we turned them down. Because the conditions the people were living in were better than if they were to go to these facilities,” Hatton said.

The city has been in touch with Abilene Apartments LLC, the owner of the properties, multiple times. The timeline indicates that the owner was given several opportunities to clean up and repair the buildings, but they failed to comply. As a result, the owner owes $13,118 in abetment fees for the Briarwood property, which, if left unpaid, will be recorded as a lien against the property by the city.

Though they have been in contact, Wright said the corporate structure of Abilene Apartments LLC is a mystery as they cannot find anyone who will admit to ownership.

“I’ve only spoken with one (person), and then there’s another gentleman that has identified himself as an employee of the contractor that’s gonna do the work here. However, it’s been brought to our attention that he is possibly an owner who doesn’t want to admit he’s an owner. But we honestly do not have any idea how many people are in this organization,” Hatton told the board.

At the Wednesday board meeting, a representative from Lamar National Bank informed that they are pursuing foreclosure on the Claystone property, on which they are listed as the lienholder.

Wright shared that in recent communications, the owner has expressed the desire to demolish the Briarwood property and construct a new complex, as well as a desire to continue repairs on the Claystone property. However, no plan of action or timeline has ever been submitted on either.

“The date seems to move a month at a time every time, and nothing gets done,” Wright said.

Demolition of the properties will move forward, though the owner has 30 days to either demolish the properties themself or file an appeal with the district court.

Below is a full timeline of events for both properties as provided by the City Property inspector during Wednesday’s Board of Building Standards meeting. That meeting can be viewed in full at this link.