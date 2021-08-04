A quiet, inquisitive dinosaur lover, 6-year-old Landon looking for forever family

Landon is an inquisitive child. He is very quiet but can get his point across.

Landon is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He does well in school.

Landon likes to play with others. He can be a little rough in his play at times, but he is easily directed and redirected. With guidance he adapts to situations very easily and quickly.

He loves to play with dinosaurs, with T-Rex being his favorite. He likes to play outside but needs supervision appropriate for his age.

Landon plays well with others most of the time and has learned to share his toys. He likes to go to the park and see the animals at the zoo.

He needs a family who is very loving and caring. Landon loves to get and give hugs. He likes to be told how well he is doing something and likes to try to help around the house with chores and is getting better with chores.

Family Profile

Landon needs a family who is patient and caring. He needs a family who has an understanding of the Autism spectrum. He will benefit from receiving extra attention. Landon likes to play with other kids but sometimes does not realize he is being rough. He will do best with older siblings.

About Me

I can do it!

To inquire about Landon, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org

To see more kids looking for their forever families, click here.