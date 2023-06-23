ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Of the four lives lost in the Matador tornado Wednesday night, two were confirmed to be Big Country residents. 43-year-old Victor Valenzuela of Abilene and his nephew by marriage, 23-year-old Troy Hernandez, originally of Winters.
“He was out there working so he could provide for his family and his kids. He was a good man a real good man a good father,” Sheree Valenzuela said of her late husband Victor.
Valenzuela and Hernandez were in Matador on work assignment. The two worked on wind farms with the RES group. Sheree said he was a hard worker and a dedicated father and husband. Not a night went by she shared that they didn’t talk on the phone.
“He called me at 7:56 and he said well I’m gonna get in the shower and I’ll call you right back. Never got a phone call,” Sheree recalled.
Though it was strange not to hear back from him, Sheree said she assumed he had a hard day and had fallen asleep. Her fears would be confirmed moments later when her sister-in-law called, informing her of the tornado that had just swept through the Matador area.
“I called the owner of the RV park and asked, did a tornado hit? and he said yes. I said where’s the RV? Where’s my husband? and he said it’s all gone. Everything’s gone… everything’s gone,” Sheree told KTAB/KRBC.
Their company RES has established a GoFundMe account for each of their funeral expenses with a goal of $20,000 each. If you would like to donate to their families, visit Hernandez’s or Valenzuela’s GoFundMe page.