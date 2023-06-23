ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Of the four lives lost in the Matador tornado Wednesday night, two were confirmed to be Big Country residents. 43-year-old Victor Valenzuela of Abilene and his nephew by marriage, 23-year-old Troy Hernandez, originally of Winters.

“He was out there working so he could provide for his family and his kids. He was a good man a real good man a good father,” Sheree Valenzuela said of her late husband Victor.

Victor and Sheree Valenzuela with two of their children

Valenzuela and Hernandez on a work site

Valenzuela and Hernandez were in Matador on work assignment. The two worked on wind farms with the RES group. Sheree said he was a hard worker and a dedicated father and husband. Not a night went by she shared that they didn’t talk on the phone.

“He called me at 7:56 and he said well I’m gonna get in the shower and I’ll call you right back. Never got a phone call,” Sheree recalled.

Though it was strange not to hear back from him, Sheree said she assumed he had a hard day and had fallen asleep. Her fears would be confirmed moments later when her sister-in-law called, informing her of the tornado that had just swept through the Matador area.

“I called the owner of the RV park and asked, did a tornado hit? and he said yes. I said where’s the RV? Where’s my husband? and he said it’s all gone. Everything’s gone… everything’s gone,” Sheree told KTAB/KRBC.

Their company RES has established a GoFundMe account for each of their funeral expenses with a goal of $20,000 each. If you would like to donate to their families, visit Hernandez’s or Valenzuela’s GoFundMe page.