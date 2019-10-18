A tale of two Davids: Sports history with Bacon and Robinett

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two minds have covered the Big Country’s hardest hits and biggest wins over the last four decades: David Bacon and David Robinett.

Though he’s currently anchoring KRBC’s nightly newscasts, back in 1981, David Bacon was KTAB’s Sports Director, a position he held for 24 years, covering a lot in that time.

“I got to cover Super Bowl 28 and Super Bowl 30, both entirely different games and both were a lot of fun,” Bacon says. “I also got to cover a Major League Baseball All Star game that was played in Arlington.”

By taking a job in sports, Bacon fulfilled a dream he had since he was a kid. And that dream floated in on the airwaves.

“I grew up to my dad listening to baseball games on the radio, then you’d hear something happen and the crowd go wild, and I always wanted to be a part of that,” Bacon says.

It was also during Bacon’s time as sports director when he hired an intern named David Robinett.

“David took a chance on me,” Robinett says.

After moving up from intern to reporter, this David eventually stepped into the role of sports director as the other David stepped away from the camera.

“The saying goes: ‘You don’t want to be the man that follows the man, you want to be the man that follows the man that followed the man.’ David was the man, so taking over was intimidating,” Robinett says.

As intimidating as the role was, Robinett thinks he’s filled Bacon’s shoes. For the most part, anyway.

“I think so, I’ve tried,” Robinett says.

Time has changed the way the Davids get their work done.

“We got started with manuscripts, and typewriters, and papers, now everything is on a computer chip,” Bacon says.

But one thing has stayed the same.

“And no matter what technology changes, none of that matters if you don’t have good relationships with the coaches, with the players,” says Robinett.

A half hour special about KTAB’s past 40 years will air this Sunday night at 10.