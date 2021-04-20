A year after being canceled by COVID-19, Wylie High School one act play advances to state

WYLIE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For only the second time ever, and the first time since 2018, Wylie one act play is headed to state.

This year’s production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane was initially chosen for last year, but due to the pandemic, all UIL competition was halted and the play was put away.

“We got started and then COVID hit and we shut everything down,” says Wylie Theater Director Chris Shoemake. “We had some great seniors who I felt terrible for.”

The play follows a rabbit doll as he is tossed about from owner to owner, often by tragic chance. As the play progresses, he learns what it means to love.

“Afterwards everybody is crying and just, like, I can’t believe I’m crying over a toy rabbit, but it really is a story about the human condition at the same time,” said Shoemake.

Many of the production’s seniors, like Melia Messer and Wesley Horn, were freshmen in the program when Wylie first went to state.

“It’s really cool to kind of bookend my high school with state both times,” says Messer.

Horn says he will never forget that feeling as a freshman of seeing his school competing at the state level.

“That kind of invigorated this love for one act play,” said Horn.

Wylie High will hold a sendoff for the group on April 29. Their state performance is May 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the Hartfield Performing Arts Center in Round Rock, Texas.

A public performance for anyone interested will be held at the Wylie Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on April 26.