AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average over $1 cheaper per gallon than one year ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – As stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines remain in place, AAA Texas reported the statewide average pump price has plummeted to the cheapest level since February 2016.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.559 on Saturday, over $1.00 cheaper compared to mid-April 2019.

“Gasoline prices have been on a steady decline around the Lone Star State since late February,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while the crude oil production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand.”

AAA Texas reported back on Thursday the state had 11th least expensive gas prices in the country

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.821 on Saturday.

Gasoline demand is still just below 5.1 million barrels per day nationally, AAA Texas said.

According to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration data, demand is down to nearly half compared to a year ago.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was down to $1.589 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.57 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.43 a gallon.