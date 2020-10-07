AAOR and the Abilene Police Officer’s Association endorse Mayor Anthony Williams for reelection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Association of REALTORS® and the Abilene Police Officer’s Association’s Political Action Committee are endorsing Mayor Anthony Williams for reelection.

The Abilene Association of REALTORS® announced their endorsement for Mayor Anthony Williams Wednesday afternoon at the Front Porch Coffee Co. & Bakery, located at 702 N. 2nd St.

In a press release, the AAOR said “Mayor Williams listens and values the private property rights of the citizens of Abilene. Anthony Williams’s performance as Mayor, communicative style, and record has earned this prestigious endorsement.

The Abilene Police Officer’s Association’s Political Action Committee announced in a Facebook post that they endorse and support Mayor Anthony Williams for reelection.

“The PAC believes Mayor Williams will best support the interest and values of the Citizens of Abilene and the Officers of the Abilene Police Department,” said the association. “The experience and leadership Mayor Williams will continue to bring to our great City is paramount as we move forward during this historic time.